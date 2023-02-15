Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +4.5% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Rhode Island

Stacker

#4. Hasbro (HAS)

– Last week price change: -7.0% (-$4.35)

– Market cap: $7.8 billion

– Headquarters: Pawtucket

– Sector: Leisure Products

Stacker

#3. Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

– Last week price change: -3.0% (-$1.32)

– Market cap: $21.3 billion

– Headquarters: Providence

– Sector: Regional Banks

Stacker

#2. Textron (TXT)

– Last week price change: -0.9% (-$0.66)

– Market cap: $15.4 billion

– Headquarters: Providence

– Sector: Aerospace & Defense

Stacker

#1. CVS Health Corp. (CVS)

– Last week price change: +4.5% (+$3.89)

– Market cap: $115.1 billion

– Headquarters: Woonsocket

– Sector: Health Care Services