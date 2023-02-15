Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +4.5% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, the Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has planned an array of events to raise funds and celebrate the festive occasion. The events are set to take place from February 19 to March 11, 2023, and the committee promises to provide loads of entertainment and fun. The first event on…
The United States Department of Defense announced on Tuesday that President Biden has nominated Navy Rear Adm. Shoshana S. Chatfield for appointment to the grade of vice admiral and assignment as U.S. military representative to the NATO Military Committee in Brussels, Belgium. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III in a Flag Officer Announcement made…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The waters off New England, which are home to rare whales and most of the American lobster fishing industry, logged the second-warmest year on record last year. The Gulf of Maine, a body of water about the size of Indiana that touches Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Canada, is warming faster than the…
The Newport Police Department on Wednesday released the name of the man who was found dead in a portable toilet on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Harry Alvarez, 48. A worker discovered Alvarez at a construction site located on Coddington Highway at John Chafee Boulevard. The police have not yet released any further…
Newport Folk Festival veterans formerly known as Mandolin Orange
Roots/folk music fans should be looking west these days, at least as far as Westerly, RI. First up, keep an eye out for Watchhouse, coming to the United Theatre on March 2. (We’ll have previews of other shows scheduled there soon too!) The band consists of husband-wife team Andrew Marlin (vocals, mandolin, guitar, banjo) and…
