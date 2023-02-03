BankNewport this week announced its philanthropic efforts for 2022.

The bank says it was able to award over $1.7 million to over 400 organizations, including a $100,000 grant to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. This donation will help families in need access healthy, nutritious food, as nearly one-third of households in the state are facing food insecurity.

According to the CEO of the RI Community Food Bank, Andrew Schiff, this generous donation will help the organization provide food to families in need. Jack Murphy, President and CEO of BankNewport, stated that the bank has been committed to supporting the community since its founding over 200 years ago, and is proud to continue to contribute to the efforts of nonprofits serving those in need.

In addition to the funding, BankNewport employees also provided over 8,500 hours of community involvement and financial education through the BNWise program. The program engaged over 1,250 students and community members in interactive financial education presentations, both in-person and virtually. The bank also collected hundreds of pieces of new bedding through its Kind Heart Fresh Start campaign to support organizations serving the homeless population in Rhode Island.

Overall, BankNewport’s giving efforts in 2022 benefitted organizations in all counties of Rhode Island, focusing on basic human needs, children and families, education, economic security, healthy living, arts and culture, and the environment.

Over the past decade, BankNewport says that it has awarded nearly $8 million in grants, sponsorships, and donations to a wide range of nonprofits and community organizations.