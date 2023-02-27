A spectacular evening of Celtic folk music with award-winning musicians will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, at 7:00 pm at The Casino Theatre to support Veterans and Gold Star families.
Mary Pierce, an award-winning singer/songwriter of the band Women Folk and Narragansett resident, will be performing some of her original songs along with Patrick Mangan, a 2-time All-Ireland Fiddle Champion, and worldwide performer with Riverdance and Broadway (Come From Away), and Elias Cardoso, a well-known Celtic multi-instrumentalist and graduate of the Berklee College of Music. The show will also feature traditional Irish music and dancers from the Clann Lir Academy of Irish Dance.
Proceeds will be donated to The Unquiet Professional (Wakefield, RI) and Gold Star Sailing (Newport, RI); two organizations that support Veterans and their families.
“These two organizations are close to my heart and doing wonderful work to support Veterans and their families. I am honored to be able to support them and am inspired by everything they do. The Unquiet Professional supports Gold Star and surviving families, Veterans, and military families and gives meaningful and purposeful opportunities to heal from war. Gold Star Sailing is dedicated to providing opportunities and adventures to the surviving children of fallen military service members. This performance is to honor all those who serve and protect our nation and to support their loved ones,” says Mary Pierce.
Krista Simpson-Anderson, Founder of The Unquiet Professional, shares, “There is nothing more beautiful than a community coming together. We are so fortunate to have people like Mary supporting us and bringing joy through her music.”
Mary was recently presented with one of the top songwriting awards for one of her original songs by The Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival and WICN Folk Revival Radio. She is finalizing her 4th album of originals and her soothing, clear voice with Celtic-type qualities has been compared to Sarah McLachlan, Natalie Merchant, Enya, and Joni Mitchell.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased in advance at www.eventbrite.com (search Term- Casino Theatre, Mary Pierce or by emailing info@musicofmarypierce.com. It is suggested to purchase tickets early as Mary’s last performance in Rhode Island sold out.
Here’s a look at what homes changes hands last week in Newport County.
Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise. If you’re considering selling or simply want to know how much equity you have in your home, I am…
The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.
Wondering if there’s a parking ban in your city or town in Rhode Island? Or wondering if a particular Rhode Island school, business, or service is canceled? Here’s a look at the latest updates in regards to parking bans and business closings and delays. The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the…
The book is centered around Nancy Hopkins, a molecular biologist who spearheaded the effort to force MIT to admit to its practices after experiencing years of discrimination herself.
By ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press “The Exceptions: Nancy Hopkins, MIT, and the Fight for Women in Science,” by Kate Zernike (Scribner) Kate Zernike had been covering higher education at The Boston Globe for about six months when she was tipped off to a major story: the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was about to admit to…
In collaboration with The Apple Hill String Quartet, the Newport String Project will present this free community concert at Ochre Court on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
On Sunday, March 12th at 2 pm, the Newport String Project will present a free community concert featuring its resident ensemble the Newport String Quartet, alongside the internationally acclaimed Apple Hill String Quartet in the stunning setting of Ochre Court at Salve Regina University. The concert will feature performances of works for strings that incorporate…
Gov. Maura Healey unveiled a sweeping $742 million tax relief proposal Monday that she said would provide savings for families, renters, seniors, farmers, commuters and others.
By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Maura Healey unveiled a sweeping $742 million tax relief proposal Monday that she said would provide savings for families, renters, seniors, farmers, commuters and others. The measures, which Healey announced during a visit to a YMCA in Lynn, also include proposed changes to the tax code…
The victims were told to provide the cash to a courier who would be sent to their home. At least 14 Rhode Island residents were victimized.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Three men have been sent to prison for their roles in a so-called grandparent scam that cheated more than a dozen Rhode Island residents between the ages of 79 and 94 out of more than $300,000 combined, federal prosecutors said. The defendants contacted the victims and pretended to be a relative…
Once again, the celebration features a performance by the Ancient Order of Hibernian’s (AOH) Pipes & Drums and AOH Men’s Singers.
Join What’sUpNewp from 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday, March 10th, the eve of the 2023 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 6th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! Once again, the celebration features a performance by the Ancient Order of Hibernian’s (AOH) Pipes & Drums and AOH Men’s Singers. For those of you…
A winter storm warning covered parts of the Northeast, including Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island, with heavy snow forecast for Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
By RICK CALLAHAN and CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Parts of the Southern Plains counted the injured and surveyed the damage Monday after tornadoes and other powerful winds swept through, while some Michigan residents faced a fifth consecutive day without power following last week’s ice storm. In California, the National Weather Service said…
The $4,000 award will be given annually to a musician of any age or situation whose life and/or art contributes to and connects the community.
The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (“ACA”) and the LeRoy White Family Foundation are now accepting nominations for the inaugural LeRoy White Soul & Conscience Award. The $4,000 award will be given annually to a musician of any age or situation whose life and/or art contributes to and connects the community. Musicians may…
Travel back 65 million years in this immersive, walk-through experience that transports visitors through a world of prehistoric wonder.
By popular demand, dinosaurs are roaring to life at Roger Williams Park Zoo this spring! Dinosaurs Among Us opens on April 7 and runs through August 13, 2023. Travel back 65 million years in this immersive, walk-through experience that transports visitors through a world of prehistoric wonder. Featuring nearly 60 life-size animatronic dinosaurs, this is one of…
