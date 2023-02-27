A spectacular evening of Celtic folk music with award-winning musicians will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, at 7:00 pm at The Casino Theatre to support Veterans and Gold Star families.

Mary Pierce, an award-winning singer/songwriter of the band Women Folk and Narragansett resident, will be performing some of her original songs along with Patrick Mangan, a 2-time All-Ireland Fiddle Champion, and worldwide performer with Riverdance and Broadway (Come From Away), and Elias Cardoso, a well-known Celtic multi-instrumentalist and graduate of the Berklee College of Music. The show will also feature traditional Irish music and dancers from the Clann Lir Academy of Irish Dance.

Proceeds will be donated to The Unquiet Professional (Wakefield, RI) and Gold Star Sailing (Newport, RI); two organizations that support Veterans and their families.

“These two organizations are close to my heart and doing wonderful work to support Veterans and their families. I am honored to be able to support them and am inspired by everything they do. The Unquiet Professional supports Gold Star and surviving families, Veterans, and military families and gives meaningful and purposeful opportunities to heal from war. Gold Star Sailing is dedicated to providing opportunities and adventures to the surviving children of fallen military service members. This performance is to honor all those who serve and protect our nation and to support their loved ones,” says Mary Pierce.

Krista Simpson-Anderson, Founder of The Unquiet Professional, shares, “There is nothing more beautiful than a community coming together. We are so fortunate to have people like Mary supporting us and bringing joy through her music.”

Mary was recently presented with one of the top songwriting awards for one of her original songs by The Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival and WICN Folk Revival Radio. She is finalizing her 4th album of originals and her soothing, clear voice with Celtic-type qualities has been compared to Sarah McLachlan, Natalie Merchant, Enya, and Joni Mitchell.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased in advance at www.eventbrite.com (search Term- Casino Theatre, Mary Pierce or by emailing info@musicofmarypierce.com. It is suggested to purchase tickets early as Mary’s last performance in Rhode Island sold out.

DOORS OPEN AT 6:15 PM