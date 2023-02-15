Submissions for the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s (ACA) Artist Award are due by midnight on Monday, May 15, 2023. The award is given twice yearly in support of local artists and art projects that benefit the community. Awardee notifications will be made on May 29, 2023.
Now in its sixth year, ACA’s Artist Awards provide up to $500 financial support for artists’ projects that directly educate, inspire, and uplift the residents of Newport County. Artists of all backgrounds, identities, and artistic disciplines – including visual arts (illustration, graphic design, multimedia), performing arts (dance, music, theatre), literary arts (creative writing, poetry), and any other traditional or emerging field, are invited to apply. Applicants must reside in and/or offer artistic programs to any of the five Newport County communities (Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton). Artists may propose an individual or collaborative project for consideration. Application, submission guidelines, and contact information are available on the ACA website: www.newportarts.org.
Applicants must be a supporter of ACA at the time of submission. Sponsorship is available through the website at www.newportarts.org or by sending a check to Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County, PO Box 4334, Middletown, RI 02842. Supporting levels range from $25 – $250 per year.
Former ACA Artist Awards’ recipients include the Newport String Project, Newport Children’s Theatre, Out of the Box Theatre, Ali Kenner Brodsky & Co., Jy-Tique Davis, Jessica Slocum, Jason Tranchida and Matthew Lawrence, Taleen Batalian, Newport Public Art, the DeBlois Gallery, and Tim Hetland. The Spring 2023 recipients will be introduced and celebrated at the annual “Raise Up the Arts” event on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
The members of the ACA Board, supporters, and sponsors of the ACA look forward to assisting future Artist Awards’ recipients in their artistic endeavors, as well as engaging in the arts activities they will present for the Newport County community.
Dave Rosenberg, organizer of the Newport Winter Festival, will join What'sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
After taking a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newport Winter Festival returns for its 35th edition from February 17-26, 2023. Dave Rosenberg, organizer of the Newport Winter Festival, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. During our discussion, Dave will chat with…
Newport City Council will review Special Event licenses, licenses and permits, resolutions, ordinances, and more.
Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, February 22, at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda; CITY OF NEWPORT DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING FEBRUARY 22, 2023 The following items of business, filed with the City…
Newport's Sankofa Community Connection is among the nonprofits that will share nearly $110,000 in grants to serve Black residents through the Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund at the Rhode Island Foundation.
The Rhode Island Foundation has announced that it will distribute almost $110,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations that serve the state’s Black residents through the Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund. The fund supports initiatives that promote youth development and mentoring, celebrate Black Rhode Islanders’ achievements, preserve the Black community’s culture, and improve the lives of low-income…
The Newport Festivals Foundation, which produces the iconic Newport Folk Festival and legendary Newport Jazz Festival, is doing some iconic and legendary things of its own.
Jay Sweet and Dan Swain, the Executive Director and Development Director of Newport Festivals Foundation, joined What’sUpNewp today for a conversation about the Foundation, the Newport Folk Festival, Newport Jazz Festival, and more. You can listen to our conversation here, or watch and listen below. More About The Newport Festivals Foundation Newport Festivals Foundation is…
