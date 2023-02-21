Meet your new best friend, Bear – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the week!

Bear, who is available for adoption through the Potter League for Animals, is a 7-year-old male mixed breed.

Here’s what the Potter League has to say about Bear;

“Bear is an energetic and friendly guy who likes everyone he meets. Trips to the dog park and long walks on the beach or in the woods, followed by naps in a big comfy bed, are all this guy needs to keep him perfectly happy. If you are interested in learning more about this handsome boy please fill out an application at www.potterleague.org and stop by our Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet him today!”

For more information about Bear, cal the Potter League for Animals at (401) 846-8276. You can browse all of the pets available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals here.