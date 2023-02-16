Meet your new best friend, Pepperoni – this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Pepperoni is a 1-year-old male Domestic Shorthair.

“Pepperoni is not only good on pizza, our very own Pepperoni is also great at sitting on laps,” the Potter League for Animals shares on their website about Pepperoni. “Once this sweet boy knows you and is comfortable in his home, he will crawl right into your lap and be your best friend! Pepperoni would flourish as your only pet, where he can thrive with all of the attention for himself”.

Visit www.potterleague.org to learn more about Pepperoni or the other adoptable pets that are available now at the Potter League for Animals.