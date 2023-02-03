A third person who played a role in an internet romance scam that cheated multiple victims across the country out of a total of about $3.2 million has pleaded guilty, federal prosecutors said.
Sadae Mills, 28, of Houston, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Providence on Wednesday to conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Mills’ role in the scheme was to receive payments that she knew had been fraudulently obtained through internet and app-based romance scams, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island.
Over a three-month period in 2018, she took the payments, mostly in the form of money orders, cash, or wire transfers, and deposited them into her bank account. She then withdrew or transferred the money when directed to do so by one of her accomplices, prosecutors said.
The victims were from Rhode Island, New York, Arkansas, Colorado, North Carolina, Missouri and Florida, prosecutors said.
Mills faces sentencing on May 23.
Two other participants in the conspiracy previously pleaded guilty.
Dominique Golden, 31, of Houston, pleaded guilty in September and was sentenced last month to more than six years in prison. Breauna Williams, 29, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, awaits sentencing in April after pleading guilty last month.
The Portsmouth Historical Society has arranged a public viewing of the original founding document, the 1638 Portsmouth Compact, with the RI State Archives to commemorate its signing.
The Portsmouth Historical Society has arranged a public viewing of the original founding document, the 1638 Portsmouth Compact, with the RI State Archives to commemorate its signing. The 385-year-old precious document, one of the oldest and most important documents in the State Archives, will be transported with a police escort to and from the Portsmouth…
A 26-year-old Connecticut man pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and kidnapping charges in connection with a series of crimes in 2020 that led to a six-day multistate manhunt.
MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 26-year-old Connecticut man pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and kidnapping charges in connection with a series of crimes in 2020 that led to a six-day multistate manhunt. Peter Manfredonia admitted to shooting a former high school classmate to death, kidnapping the man’s girlfriend and stealing a car, two days after…
As the warmer weather continues, Vermont authorities on Thursday extended their warning for people to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain and to be cautious on other lakes following the recent deaths of three ice fishermen who fell through the Lake Champlain ice in two separate incidents.
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — As the warmer weather continues, Vermont authorities on Thursday extended their warning for people to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain and to be cautious on other lakes following the recent deaths of three ice fishermen who fell through the Lake Champlain ice in two separate incidents. “No fish is…
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
The table below from OnTheSnow shows the snow cover in New England. For each ski resort, you will find the essential information from its snow report: snow depths, open slopes, and lifts, date of the last snowfall, today’s weather. All the information you need to choose the right ski resort for you in New England.…
No matter the outcome in the games ahead, coach Evgheniy Pysarenko knows his hockey team of young Ukrainian refugees has already won.
By JOHN WAWROW AP Hockey Writer QUEBEC CITY (AP) — No matter the outcome in the games ahead, coach Evgheniy Pysarenko knows his hockey team of young Ukrainian refugees has already won. “That’s what I told them,” Pysarenko said after the Ukrainian Selects’ 2-0 win over Team Romania at the International Peewee Tournament in Quebec…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.