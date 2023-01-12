The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. The advisory is in effect from 11 PM tonight to 2 PM EST on Friday.

According to the advisory, residents can expect south winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. These gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and may cause tree limbs to fall, potentially leading to power outages.

The National Weather Service advises residents to use extra caution when driving, particularly if they are operating a high-profile vehicle. It is also recommended that outdoor objects be secured to prevent them from being blown away.

Residents in the affected areas should stay updated on the latest weather forecast and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.

Wind Advisory

MAZ017>024-RIZ002-004>008-130930-

/O.NEW.KBOX.WI.Y.0001.230113T0400Z-230113T1900Z/

Northern Bristol MA-Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-

Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Barnstable MA-Dukes MA-

Nantucket MA-Southeast Providence RI-Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-

Washington RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI-

Including the cities of Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River,

New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown,

Vineyard Haven, Nantucket, Providence, East Greenwich, Warwick,

West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, Newport,

and New Shoreham

321 PM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM EST

FRIDAY…

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern

and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.