Hofstra University has released its Provost’s List for the Fall 2022 semester, and a student from Newport County has made the list.

Rebecca Vaillancourt, of Tiverton, earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2022 semester, earning a spot on the Provost’s List at Hofstra University.

Rebecca’s major is Criminology.

Hofstra University is an internationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y.