Hofstra University recently named its Fall 2022 Dean’s List, and three students from Newport County were among those being recognized for their outstanding academic achievement.

Those local students who made the list are Lucy Botelho of Newport, whose major is Spanish; Alec Darminio of Portsmouth, whose major is Journalism; and Jordan Miner of Newport, whose major is Computer Science.

Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 during the semester to make the Dean’s List. Students to be honored from the local area include:

Hofstra University is an internationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y.