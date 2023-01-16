The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a special weather statement for several counties in Connecticut and Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island, warning of slippery travel conditions due to a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 805 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 CTZ002>004-MAZ002>022-026-RIZ001>007-161800- Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Western Franklin MA- Eastern Franklin MA-Northern Worcester MA-Central Middlesex MA- Western Essex MA-Eastern Essex MA-Western Hampshire MA- Western Hampden MA-Eastern Hampshire MA-Eastern Hampden MA- Southern Worcester MA-Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA- Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA- Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA- Southern Plymouth MA-Barnstable MA-Northern Middlesex MA- Northwest Providence RI-Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI- Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI- Including the cities of Hartford, Windsor Locks, Union, Vernon, Putnam, Willimantic, Charlemont, Greenfield, Orange, Barre, Fitchburg, Framingham, Lowell, Lawrence, Gloucester, Chesterfield, Blandford, Amherst, Northampton, Springfield, Milford, Worcester, Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge, Boston, Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Ayer, Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport 805 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...A MIXTURE OF SNOW, SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN WILL RESULT IN SOME SLIPPERY TRAVEL THIS MORNING... A mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain was falling across much of the region early this morning. Untreated roads will be slippery...so motorists are urged to drive with extra caution this morning. We may see this activity diminish some by late morning. However...another round of snow and sleet may impact parts of the region this afternoon with the focus across eastern Massachusetts. An additional coating to 2 inches of snow and sleet is expected across the region into this afternoon.