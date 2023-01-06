The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

RIDOT Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 Project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation today provided the following weekly update regarding the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project;

“Next week the team will continue to actively monitor intersections at the new Halsey Boulevard and JT Connell Connector as well as install additional pathfinding signage throughout the work zone. We will refresh the striping next week when the streets are dry. Occasionally, we may need to temporarily take lanes through the work zone to install the signage and new striping. At some locations, striping may need to be performed at night. Also, next week, demolition will begin on the former ramp from JT Connell Highway to the Pell Bridge. The ongoing bridge rehabilitation and demolition work along Route 138 may temporary lane shifts along Third Street and JT Connell Highway. Flaggers and police details will be onsite to guide vehicles through the work zones.”

January 8 – 14, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Eastbound Right Lane Closure- 1/9 to 1/11- 9 am to 5 pm

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 1/12 and 1/13- 7 am to 3 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

January 7 – 13, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), all lanes shift to the left. Use caution when traveling through the area and do not slow down or change lanes. All lanes go through. Those wishing to take the State Offices/Rte. 146 exit (Exit 38/old Exit 23) should stay to the right.



Providence: Rte. 6, from Dean St. to Memorial Blvd., will close for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: The on-ramp from Memorial Blvd. to I-95 South, will be closed for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Providence Place East, from Harris Ave. to Park St., will be closed for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Effective Mon. at 7 a.m. through Sat. (Jan. 14) at noon, Park St., from Smith St. to Hayes St., will be closed for utility work. Follow signed detour.

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, a lane split is in place, with two lanes to the left, and one to the right. All lanes go through to I-95; those wishing to use the Gano St. exit must stay to the right of the split.



East Providence: Waterfront Dr., from Warren Ave. to the new temporary crossover, is closed for drainage and utility work, through spring 2023.

East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, at Exit 1D (Gano St.), exit closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thur. nights, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Follow signed detour.

East Providence/Providence: The on-ramps from Warren Ave./Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Taunton Ave. to I-195 West, will be closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thur. nights, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Follow signed detour.

East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., right lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-4 a.m.

East Providence/Providence: I-195 East, from the Iway Bridge to Warren Ave. off-ramp, left lane closed for construction, Mon. night, 8 p.m.-4 a.m.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

Cranston: I-295 South, just south of Exit 3A under Rte. 37, right lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Smithfield: I-295, under Rte. 44, various lane closures and shifts for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Cumberland: I-295 North, from the Blackstone River Bridge to Exit 20 (Mendon Rd.), right lane closed for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs., 7 a.m.-3 p.m., and Fri., 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Smithfield: I-295, at the Mowry Bridge, from the Rte. 7 overpass to the Farnum Pke. overpass, alternating lane closures for pothole patching, Tues., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Flyover Ramp

The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

Rte. 6 East, a temporary ramp is now in place, connecting Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South. The Plainfield St. on-ramp is also providing access to both Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 East.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, from the 6/10 split to Westminster St., left lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Overnight

Cranston: Rte. 37 West, from Glen Hills Dr. to Natick Ave., right lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Providence: Rte. 6, before and after the Glenbridge Ave. Bridge, alternating lane closures in a moving operation for drainage work and construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.

Providence: East River St., from Waterman St. to Angell St., road closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Temporary Road Closure

Providence: Reservoir Ave., at the Reservoir Ave. RR Bridge, between Narragansett Ave. and Elmwood Ave., road closed for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Weekday

Providence: Glenbridge Ave., before and after the Glenbridge Ave. Bridge, alternating one-way traffic for fencing and guardrail work, Thurs. and Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Newport County

New Traffic Patterns

Newport: A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Rd. and the new Halsey Blvd. It allows right turns for traffic coming from the Navy base and roundabout toward the Pell Bridge and Downtown. Traffic coming from West Main Rd. also has a new signal with a green arrow for left turns, which will change to a flashing yellow arrow for left turns yielding to oncoming traffic. Proceed with caution. It will then turn to a red arrow, indicating drivers must stop and not turn.

Newport: A new traffic signal has also been installed at the intersection of the new JT Connell Connector Rd. where it meets Halsey Blvd. A right turn is allowed at a green light and when the signal is red, a right turn is allowed after making a complete stop and proceeding with caution.

Newport: Rte. 138 West traffic has shifted to the new Rte. 138 Connector, closing existing ramps. Motorists should watch for alternating lane closures and construction vehicles frequently entering/exiting the work zones here and at Admiral Kalbfus Rd., JT Connell Connector Rd., and Halsey Blvd.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closures

Burrillville: Rte. 102 (Bronco Hwy.), from Glendale Bypass to Rte. 7 at the Mohegan Bridge, is closed in both directions for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Weekday

Smithfield: Farnum Pke., from Farrar Lane to Old County Rd., lane shifts for striping, Wed., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

South County

No lane closures scheduled.

West Bay

Route 5 Improvements

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.

