The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that the Photo ID Office located inside the Kennedy Plaza Intermodal Transportation Center, will reopen on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

The Photo ID Office, where passengers can process their reduced fare bus pass applications, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm.

RIPTA will also reopen the Photo ID Office located at RIPTA Headquarters, 705 Elmwood Avenue, Providence. This satellite location will open on Thursdays only from 8 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm.

The Photo ID Office in Kennedy Plaza and at its headquarters, 705 Elmwood Avenue in Providence, closed in March 2020 as part of the State’s ongoing efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Passengers who wish to process their bus pass applications online or via mail, can continue to do so. Visit RIPTA.com/ReducedFare for details.