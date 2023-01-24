The Choral Collective of Newport County (CCNC) today announced the formation of QUORUS, the first LGBTQIA+ chorus in Newport.

The goal of QUORUS is to empower and amplify the voices of the LGBTQIA+ community in Newport County, providing a safe and inclusive environment for singers of all backgrounds, races, and genders, according to the CCNC.

QUORUS will be led by Elizabeth Woodhouse, the founder and artistic director of CCNC. The chorus will meet bi-weekly on Mondays from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at the Florence Gray Center, located at 1 York Street in Newport. The first rehearsal will take place on Monday, February 6th.

There is no fee to join QUORUS and no audition is required. Interested individuals can register on the CCNC website, www.newportsings.org/join.

The chorus will perform a diverse range of music, including music from various cultures, in different languages, and from different time periods, according to CCNC.

CCNC says that rehearsals will be fun, engaging, and include social gatherings throughout the year. “Singers will have the opportunity to explore and develop their unique voice, as well as learn skills to become more confident musicians”.

If you or someone you know is interested in joining the group, reach out to newportcountyyouthchorus@gmail.com or sign up on the CCNC website, www.newportsings.org/join.

More information about QUORUS can be found on the CCNC website, www.newportsings.org/quorus.