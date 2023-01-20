A Providence woman has admitted to stealing the banking information of unsuspecting individuals, businesses, and a law firm while she was employed at Citizens Bank.

Savonnah Briggs, 28, provided the stolen information to the leader of a bank fraud conspiracy, Richard Kobi, 27, of Providence, who used it to create fraudulent personal and business checks.

According to information presented to the court, members of the conspiracy created and deposited approximately $330,000 worth of counterfeit checks. Briggs pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 25, 2023.

Kobi pleaded guilty in April 2022 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, ten counts of bank fraud, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to three years in federal prison in December 2022.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ly T. Chin and investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, with the assistance of the FBI, United States Secret Service, ATF, Rhode Island State Police, Providence Police Department, and Delaware State Police.

