Miami University

Miami University has announced that Marissa Levreault, a student from Portsmouth, Rhode Island, has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2022-23 fall semester.

The Dean’s List recognizes the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division for academic performance during the fall semester. Levreault is currently earning a B.S. in Nursing at the university.

Miami University, located in Oxford, Ohio, is a nationally recognized institution for its outstanding undergraduate programs. With a student body of nearly 19,000, the university offers a wide range of academic programs and is known for its dedicated faculty and personal attention to students.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.  Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in...