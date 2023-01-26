Miami University has announced that Marissa Levreault, a student from Portsmouth, Rhode Island, has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2022-23 fall semester.

The Dean’s List recognizes the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division for academic performance during the fall semester. Levreault is currently earning a B.S. in Nursing at the university.

Miami University, located in Oxford, Ohio, is a nationally recognized institution for its outstanding undergraduate programs. With a student body of nearly 19,000, the university offers a wide range of academic programs and is known for its dedicated faculty and personal attention to students.