Elvera (Corey) Raspanti Jenkins, age 96 of Jensen Beach, FL, passed away on January 8, 2023.



Vera was born in Portsmouth, RI on April 29, 1926 to the late John and Emily (White) Corey. She left Portsmouth at an early age for work in Washington, DC at Civil Service, where she was employed for over 30 years. She resided in Vienna, VA, and then retired to Jensen Beach, FL.



Vera had a full and exceptional life and lived it being a wonderful and generous person to her family and her many charities. She was a kind-hearted woman that adored her adopted cats. Marrying her beloved Doug at age 75 was a new lease on life for the both of them. They enjoyed traveling and golfing together, and were often the last to leave the dance floor. She will be remembered for her perpetual optimism and giving nature.



Vera is survived by her loving husband of over 21 years, Douglas Jenkins of Jensen Beach, FL. She was predeceased by her first husband of 30 years, Joseph Raspanti and nine brothers and sisters — the late Manuel Corey, John Corey, Joe Corey, Norman Corey, Anthony Corey, Mary (Corey) Cardoza, Elsie (Corey) Deacentis, Emily (Corey) Tetrault, and Amelia (Corey) Pernaveau. She is survived by Doug’s children, Pat Giles (Rick) and David Jenkins (Roxanne), as well as many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00am in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Burial will immediately follow at St. Columba’s Catholic Cemetery, 465 Brown Lane, Middletown.



Memorial donations may be made to the animal shelter of your choice or to Treasure Coast Hospice, Stuart, FL.