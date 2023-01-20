Velvet Coite, age 59, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on January 15, 2023 at Newport Hospital. She was the wife of James R. Coite of Newport for the last 29 years.

Velvet was born in Newport, RI to the late Donald and Doris (Dow) Devol. She grew up in Newport and worked for several years as a young woman at the Newport Hospital. She worked for many years at the Newport Marriot. Velvet always loved to cook, especially baking, at one time she attended culinary school, and enjoyed sharing her talent with friends. Most recently she received her CNA certification and was helping with in home care for others. She also loved animals, and cared for ferrets for many years.

Velvet is survived by her husband James Coite, a sister Tammy Turner and her husband Frank, their children Jerome, Frankie, Joey, and Gracie, and extended family including cousins Garrad Lama, Dotti Lama and Taylor Estes, Sheri Cole and Brian, aunt and uncle Doris and Lyn Cole, uncle Freddy Gonsalves and family friend Ruth Henderson. She was predeceased by her godmother Pege Lama.

Funeral services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.

