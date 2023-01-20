Ronald R. Dupont, 83, of Westport, MA, passed away on January 16, 2023 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of the late Melinda (Arcieri). Ronald was born in Fall River, MA to Louis and Olive (Carriera) Dupont.

He grew up in Portsmouth, RI. Graduated from Rogers High School. Retired from Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Newport, RI in 2001. In his younger years he was a member of the Viking Riders of Newport, RI. He loved to spend time in New Hampshire quarter mile drag racing. Once married he and his wife enjoyed cruising. As well as visiting Aruba and St. Maarten.

He was a board member of the Tiverton Rod and Gun Club, his second family. Enjoyed spending his time there especially Sunday breakfast. Fishing with his friends Dennis St. Germain and wife Sue was always a favorite. Loved going out with his sister Pauline for seafood dinners. He could always turn to his good friend Roger Lord, who was always there for him.

Ronnie was a very loving, caring, friendly person. He was always there when needed. He will be sadly missed by all.

Ronald is survived by his siblings; Pauline Dijkstra and Elaine Bennet (husband William), as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ronald is preceded in death by wife, Melinda Dupont, and his son Todd Dupont

Services for Ronald Dupont will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ronald Dupont’s name to the Tiverton Rod and Gun Club P.O. Box 115 Tiverton, RI 02878 or Westport Fire and Emergency services www.westportfire.gov

