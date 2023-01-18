Paget (Wetherell) Segerson, aged 60, passed away on January 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Paget was born on May 2, 1962, in Paget, Bermuda. The daughter of Howard and Dolly (Souza) Wetherell, she moved with her family to Yokohama, Japan from 1965-69. They then moved to Newport, RI, the birthplace of her father. She attended Newport schools and graduated from Rogers High School’s Class of 1980. She attended St. Leo University in St. Leo, Florida, achieving recognition on the Dean’s List.



In 1998 Paget moved to Urbanna, Virginia and lived in an apartment at the Urbanna Creek Marina. The Marina was soon sold to John and Barbara Mullens who renamed it The Bridge Marina. Not only did the name change but Paget’s life changed. John and Barbara became Paget’s Virginia family. Life at the Marina enabled her to enjoy boating, fishing, crabbing, kayaking and the peacefulness and serenity of the water. Marina life was perfect in every way, the friends, the spectacular views, and a part time job. Here she eventually met the love of her life, William Harris.



Paget worked full time at Virginia Abrasives Corporation as an Inside Sales Representative. The fit was like a glove, she loved interacting and talking with people. The combination made her a natural. Her Virginia Family grew with the relationships between her coworkers and customers. Her enthusiasm was infectious, and she lit up with excitement anytime she spoke about her job. In summary one of her coworkers said it best “You could not walk into Virginia Abrasives and not know Paget”



In 2019 Paget built her dream house in Disputanta, Virginia. Here she was able to raise chickens and became an expert in no time. Compassion for animals started at the age of eight with her pet eel and continued on with stray cats, raccoons, squirrels and ducks. Paget never met an animal she didn’t like.



When Paget would return to Newport, so did her her energy. Starting with visiting relatives, friends, spending time with her life-long friend Rosel, the ocean drive, lots of seafood and a whirlwind of other activities.



Most of all Paget loved being an aunt and grand aunt. Paget was a vivacious person who loved life and was a beacon of light to anyone who met her. I will forever cherish and miss my beautiful loving sister.



She is survived by her partner William T. Harris, her sister Holly Wetherell Amoruso (Louis), her nephews and nieces Frank Amaral, Dominic Amaral, Alex Amaral (Sharday), Gina Amoruso, Alison Amoruso and many grand nieces, nephews, an uncle, aunts and cousins.



Her family would like to send a special thank you to the wonderful staff at VCU Medical Center CCU.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family, Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, from 8:30 am to 9:30 am in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Her funeral service will follow at 10:00 am in the funeral Home.



In addition to her local services, a celebration of Paget’s life will be held at Monumental Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA on May 6.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Potter League For Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842