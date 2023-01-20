On January 12th, 2023 our Leslie passed and joined her father, Roger D. Ney, her mother, Cheryl D. Ney, her sister, Robin Pacheco, her brother, John Ney, and her son, Kyle Paquette.

Leslie spoke of being comforted knowing that they were waiting and would welcome her at her passing.

In her time here Leslie enjoyed spending time with her family at backyard cookouts, especially 4th of July, camping, and watching her Patriots football team. For many years she single handedly managed the law firm of Robert Driscoll, Esq in Portsmouth, RI and then worked in the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

Leslie leaves behind, and will be missed, by her husband, Lawrence “Larry” Paquette, her daughter, Erin Kenney, her grandson, Carter Sales, her sisters, Cheryl Augustine and Lisa Peterson, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial is planned for a later date.