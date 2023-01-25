Joseph A. Rodericks, 87, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in Newport.

He was the beloved husband of the late Jane R. (Roderick) Rodericks

Born, in Newport, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rose (DeMello) Rodericks Gomes.

Joe was a carpenter for over 50 years, and a member of the Carpenter’s Union Local 94 in Warwick, RI (IBOC #94). He was drafted after the Korean War and served in the Army.

He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was the steward and a long time member of the Friendly Sons of Newport. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering for all the local teams and the Raiders.

Joe is survived by his children; Joseph Rodericks and his wife Laurie, of Newport, and Joanne M. Jannitto and her husband, Peter, of Warren, RI. He loved his family to no end. He was the brother of the late Manuel Rodericks and Jose Gomes. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews who were loved deeply and many lifelong friends.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, from 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm, at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport. A funeral service will follow at 5:30 pm in the funeral home.

Burial will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Activities Department c/o Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 70 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI 02840 or to the charity of your choosing.