Graciela “Gracie” Emerick, 88, of Newport, RI, passed away on January 19, 2023 at home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was the wife of the late Paul Emerick.

Graciela was born in Bogota, Columbia to Carlos Alberto Caceres and Manuela Vega de Caceres on December 18, 1934.

She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant caring for residents at St. Clare-Newport for 30 years. She enjoyed shopping with friends, cooking for family and friends, crafting, spending time with the family dogs. She was actively involved at First Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school, worked in the soup kitchen and served as a deacon.

Graciela is survived by her sons Paul of Rochester, NY, Mark of Newport, RI, brother Raul of Bogota, Columbia, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Emerick.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the First Presbyterian Church and Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. Graciela’s funeral service will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023 in First Presbyterian Church, 4 Everett Street, Newport at 12:00PM. Burial will follow in Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Avenue, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made to The Glioblastoma Foundation, PO Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715, www.glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate.

