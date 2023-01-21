David E. Reid, age 79, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on January 17, 2023 surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness.

David was born in Fall River, MA to Edson Reid and A. Irene (Hodgins) Reid. David was the husband of Bette (Longson) Reid of Tiverton for 60 years.

David grew up in Tiverton, RI and graduated from BMC Durfee High School in 1962. Following his love of the ocean, he soon began certification for his Captain’s license through the US Coast Guard and started his career on tugboats up and down the east coast. After 25 years on tugs, he began a second career with the Steamship Authority, piloting the ferries between the Cape and Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. He enjoyed another 21 years with the Steamship Authority until his retirement in 2011. He and Bette enjoyed many wonderful trips together, especially the cruises and excursions in Alaska.

David is survived by his wife Bette Reid, and three children, Carl Reid and his wife Martha Reid of Dighton, MA, Dr. Douglas Reid and his wife Kim of Tiverton, RI, Susan Reid-Ulmschneider and her husband David Ulmschneider of Somerset, MA and one brother James Reid and his wife Carol of Tiverton, RI. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Tyler Reid, Zachary Reid, Emily Reid, Allison Ulmschneider, Reid Ulmschneider, Ella Reid and Tessa Reid, and one great granddaughter on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Karen Wheeler and Linda Oliveira.

Funeral services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Old Stone Church, 7 Old Stone Church Road, Tiverton, RI 02878.