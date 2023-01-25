Bradford J. Faxon, Sr., 84, of Westport, MA passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023. Brad was many things, but most importantly, loved by his family.

A lifelong New Englander, Brad grew up in Milton, MA with his brother Lindwood, sister Jane, and parents Raymond and Dorothy. He graduated from Norwich University Military Academy, Class of 1960. He was stationed for two years in Germany where he served his country before coming back to New England. He went on to work for and became the president of the Fall River Gas Company, having worked his way up from digging trenches. Brad served as a member of the Fall River Boys & Girls Club, was the past president of Fall River Exchange Club, director of the Corning Natural Gas Corporation, and a chairman of the board of trustees of the Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank.

On any given day, one was as likely to find Brad golfing as they were to find him in his garden, tending to beds of various vegetables and flowers. He had a love for Horseneck Beach, Gum Bo’s in Dartmouth (drink a Mai Tai for him, will you?), The Ambry in Ft. Lauderdale for dinner, and Buzzards Bay Brewery (cheers to Harry, Bill, and Lou for their love and support). He passed his love of and skill for golf to his son Brad Faxon, Jr, his love of adventure to his daughter Lee Faxon, and his zest for mischief and laughter to his grandchildren. There may or may not be stories of Brad “borrowing” a US Army tank to impress a girl.

Brad was an avid golfer, a regular beach goer – he had residence in Ft. Lauderdale allowing him to soak up the sun and work on his swing – and a philanthropist. Brad, or “BopBop,” as he was known by the grandkids, played the role of Santa Clause at the Faxon Family Christmas parties until 2010 when that role was passed off. He taught his grandchildren about the joys of fried clams and how to clean sand out of a Porsche.

Brad loved all sports with a soft spot for the New England teams. He was a lifetime golfer and at the age of only 27 became a club champion at Rhode Island Country Club in 1965, defeating the perennial champ, Frank McBride. Brad won numerous other club championships with (and without) the help of his son, Brad Jr. Some of his favorite courses were Metacomet (RI), Woods Hole (MA), Eastward Ho (MA), Coral Ridge CC (FL), Old Palm (FL), and Mid Ocean (Ber) – if you happen to play these, look for his name on a plaque and hit a great tee shot in his honor.

His legacy will continue forward through the love of his family.

Brad is survived by his wife Elieen Arel Faxon. His first wife and the mother of his children, Linda Faxon. His son Bradford John Faxon Jr. and daughter Lee Anne Faxon. He also leaves his sister, Jane Faxon Welch (Wade Welch), 4 nieces; Tracy, Krista, Julie, and Marlena, 4 grandchildren; Melanie, Emily, Sophie, and Charlotte, many great nieces and nephews, and dear friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you can donate in his honor to the Billy Andrade – Brad Faxon Charities for Children, PO Box 3305, South Attleboro, MA 02703, https://andradefaxoncharities.org.

