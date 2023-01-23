Barbara Ann (Monticone) Mureddu, age 83, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.



Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Catherine (Goldie) and Guido Monticone, owners of Monticone Variety located in Market Square.



Barbara was a graduate of St. Catherine’s Academy and a graduate of the Newport Hospital School of Nursing where she became a Registered Nurse. She worked for more than 30 years at Newport Hospital, primarily in the Intensive Care Unit. Following her retirement, she helped to screen patients at Specs Eyecare, the offices of Drs. Peter Eudenbach and Dr.’s Alessi & Katherine Rispoli in Middletown. Following her second retirement, she continued working for several more years at the Newport Public Library.



She was an active member of The Alumnae Association of the Newport Hospital School of Nursing and an active member of St. Joseph’s Church in Newport where she had served as a member of the Liturgy Committee and the Ministry of Consolation & Visitation. She was a board member for the Henderson Home in Newport. She enjoyed reading, golf and visiting Fort Adams and the Ocean Drive.



Barbara’s greatest joys came from spending time with family and friends. She cared deeply about all of them and loved to share life’s stories, reminisce and just connect. She was a beautiful soul who was thoughtful, kind and caring.

Barbara is survived by her son Peter Mureddu, wife Kristy and grandsons Matthew and David of North Kingstown, her daughter Catherine Mureddu of Newport, her sister Kathleen Sylvia of Newport, her many nieces and nephews, her lifelong and dearest friends Joan Coughlin of Newport, Renie (McCarthy) Tharp of Nevada, & Sheila (Croughan) Chenard of Virginia.



She is preceded in death by her beloved Louis Mureddu, with whom she had been married for nearly sixty years, her sisters Joan Monticone and Gail Heap, her brother-in-law Michael Mureddu and his wife Sylvia Stoun, her sister-in-law Catherine Mureddu, and her lifelong friend Elizabeth “Tucky” Mahoney.



Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, January 25th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, January 26th at 10:00 am at St. Joseph’s Church, corner of Broadway and Mann Avenue in Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.



Donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to St. Joseph’s Church, 5 Mann Avenue, Newport, RI.