Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport. Have something that you’d like included in a future jobs roundup? Email the opportunities to ryan@whatsupnewp.com in the format you see below.
Job Opportunities
4M Building Solutions: Housekeeper (Janitorial)
Advantage Solutions: BJs Store Associate
All About Home Care: HOME CARE AIDE/PRIVATE HOME CARE
Aquidneck Community Table: Root Riders Team Leader
Balfour Beatty: Residential Maintenance Technician- Entry Level
BankNewport: Director of IT
Bayada Home Health Care: Full-Time Home Health Registered Nurse (RN)
Bike Newport: Marketing & Communications Professional & Administrative Assistant
Broden Millworks: Driver/Yard Helper, CDL not required, Millwork & Building Materials
Castle Hill Inn: NIGHT AUDITOR/FRONT DESK AGENT
Chilis: Food Runner
City of Newport: Entry-Level Police Officer, Certified Police Officer, Water Plant Operator, Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
Comprehensive Rehab Consultants: Physician Assistant (part-time)
Cox Communications: Part-Time Retail Sales Associate
CROSSMARK: Retail Merchandiser
Cumberland Farms: Retail Sales Clerk
Davidson Hospitality Group: Security Manager – Newport Harbor Island Resort
Delphi-US: Senior Accountant
Domino’s Pizza: Customer Service Representative/ Pizza Maker
Dr. Hakan Durudogan: Dental Assistant
East Side Enterprise: Assistant Manager
EBCAP: Teacher ESL Adult Education Part-Time / Temporary
Elite Divers: Certified Scuba Divers Needed
Eye Care for Rhode Island: Ophthalmic Assistant
Fairstead: Maintenance Technician (FT)
Family Services of Rhode Island: Victim Advocate
FatFace: Sales Associate
footprint Solutions: Merchandiser
Grand Islander: CNA and Med Techs
HealthMarkets: Insurance Agent
Home Depot: Designer – Kitchen/Bath
Homewood Suites: Hotel Houseperson/Maintenance
Jos. A Bank: Retail Sales Associate Part Time
Junket: Tour Guide
KFC: KFC Team Member
KVH Industries: Technical Writer (PL23-22-FS-02)
Langway Toyota of Newport: Toyota Express Technician
Lifespan: Patient Service Rep
Mama Leones Restaurant: Cashier/Counter Help
Marriott International: Administrator
Mattress Firm: Sleep Expert – Sales
McLaughlin Research Corp.: FOREIGN TRAVEL COORDINATOR – GM
Middletown Family Dental: Front Desk Coordinator
MIKEL: SOFTWARE DEVELOPER – Full Stack Developer
Navy Exchange Service Command: NAVY LODGE GUEST SERVICE REP LEAD RECRUITMENT INCENTIVE $1000
Newport Beach Hotel & Suites: Night Auditor- $21/hr Starting + Benefits
Newport Hotel Group: Training and Recruitment Manager
Newport Mental Health: Mobile Crisis Clinician
Newport Yacht Club: Bartender
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: Host / Hostess
Papa: Caregiver – Part-time
Provencal Bakery & Cafe: Sandwich Maker
Rent Sons: Community Manager
RITBA: Full Time Accounts Receivable Clerk
Robert Half: Business Manager
Sage Dining Services: Prep Server – Private School – Middletown, RI
Salve Regina University: University Archivist and Special Collections Librarian – Salve Regina University
Santander Holdings: Relationship Banker, Middletown, Rhode Island
Sardella’s Restaurant: Chef’s Assistant
SEACORP: Administrative Manager II
Shore Soap Company: Retail Sales Associate (Summer)
SHS Pest Control: SHS Pest Control Corp. – PC Technician
St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church: Admin Assistant
Stoneacre: Full/Part Time Servers
TEKsystems: IT Specialist Mid
The Chanler At Cliff Walk: Guest Services Representative
The Dowd Team: Showing Assistant
The Foth Companies: Project Manager – Marine Infrastructure
The InStore Group: Merchandiser
The Morgan Wynn Group: Engineering Technician V
The Paper Store: Keyholder
The Newport Restoration Foundation: Housekeeper (Part-Time)
The Vanderbilt: Porter/Bellman – $13.50 plus gratuities
TJ MAXX: Retail Associate Part Time
Town of Middletown: Accounting Manager, Deputy Finance Director, Entry Level Firefighters, Library Director, Mechanic, Part Time Library Assistant, Prevention Coordinator, Public Works Labor Operator
US Foods: Territory Manager – Newport, Rhode Island
Wine & Spirits: Cashier Part Time
Women’s Resource Center: Director of Client Services
Wyndham Destinations: Guest Services Associate (Front Desk) – Club Wyndham Bay Voyage Inn