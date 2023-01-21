Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport. Have something that you’d like included in a future jobs roundup? Email the opportunities to ryan@whatsupnewp.com in the format you see below.

Job Opportunities

4M Building Solutions: Housekeeper (Janitorial)

Advantage Solutions: BJs Store Associate

All About Home Care: HOME CARE AIDE/PRIVATE HOME CARE

Aquidneck Community Table: Root Riders Team Leader

Balfour Beatty: Residential Maintenance Technician- Entry Level

BankNewport: Director of IT

Bayada Home Health Care: Full-Time Home Health Registered Nurse (RN)

Bike Newport: Marketing & Communications Professional & Administrative Assistant

Broden Millworks: Driver/Yard Helper, CDL not required, Millwork & Building Materials

Castle Hill Inn: NIGHT AUDITOR/FRONT DESK AGENT

Chilis: Food Runner

City of Newport: Entry-Level Police Officer, Certified Police Officer, Water Plant Operator, Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer

Comprehensive Rehab Consultants: Physician Assistant (part-time)

Cox Communications: Part-Time Retail Sales Associate

CROSSMARK: Retail Merchandiser

Cumberland Farms: Retail Sales Clerk

Davidson Hospitality Group: Security Manager – Newport Harbor Island Resort

Delphi-US: Senior Accountant

Domino’s Pizza: Customer Service Representative/ Pizza Maker

Dr. Hakan Durudogan: Dental Assistant

East Side Enterprise: Assistant Manager

EBCAP: Teacher ESL Adult Education Part-Time / Temporary

Elite Divers: Certified Scuba Divers Needed

Eye Care for Rhode Island: Ophthalmic Assistant

Fairstead: Maintenance Technician (FT)

Family Services of Rhode Island: Victim Advocate

FatFace: Sales Associate

footprint Solutions: Merchandiser

Grand Islander: CNA and Med Techs

HealthMarkets: Insurance Agent

Home Depot: Designer – Kitchen/Bath

Homewood Suites: Hotel Houseperson/Maintenance

Jos. A Bank: Retail Sales Associate Part Time

Junket: Tour Guide

KBR: Administrative Assistant

KFC: KFC Team Member

KVH Industries: Technical Writer (PL23-22-FS-02)

Langway Toyota of Newport: Toyota Express Technician

Lifespan: Patient Service Rep

Mama Leones Restaurant: Cashier/Counter Help

Marriott International: Administrator

Mattress Firm: Sleep Expert – Sales

McLaughlin Research Corp.: FOREIGN TRAVEL COORDINATOR – GM

Middletown Family Dental: Front Desk Coordinator

MIKEL: SOFTWARE DEVELOPER – Full Stack Developer

Navy Exchange Service Command: NAVY LODGE GUEST SERVICE REP LEAD RECRUITMENT INCENTIVE $1000

Newport Beach Hotel & Suites: Night Auditor- $21/hr Starting + Benefits

Newport Hotel Group: Training and Recruitment Manager

Newport Mental Health: Mobile Crisis Clinician

Newport Yacht Club: Bartender

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: Host / Hostess

Papa: Caregiver – Part-time

Provencal Bakery & Cafe: Sandwich Maker

Rent Sons: Community Manager

RITBA: Full Time Accounts Receivable Clerk

Robert Half: Business Manager

Sage Dining Services: Prep Server – Private School – Middletown, RI

Salve Regina University: University Archivist and Special Collections Librarian – Salve Regina University

Santander Holdings: Relationship Banker, Middletown, Rhode Island

Sardella’s Restaurant: Chef’s Assistant

SEACORP: Administrative Manager II

Shore Soap Company: Retail Sales Associate (Summer)

SHS Pest Control: SHS Pest Control Corp. – PC Technician

St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church: Admin Assistant

Stoneacre: Full/Part Time Servers

TEKsystems: IT Specialist Mid

The Chanler At Cliff Walk: Guest Services Representative

The Dowd Team: Showing Assistant

The Foth Companies: Project Manager – Marine Infrastructure

The InStore Group: Merchandiser

The Morgan Wynn Group: Engineering Technician V

The Paper Store: Keyholder

The Newport Restoration Foundation: Housekeeper (Part-Time)

The Vanderbilt: Porter/Bellman – $13.50 plus gratuities

TJ MAXX: Retail Associate Part Time

Town of Middletown: Accounting Manager, Deputy Finance Director, Entry Level Firefighters, Library Director, Mechanic, Part Time Library Assistant, Prevention Coordinator, Public Works Labor Operator

US Foods: Territory Manager – Newport, Rhode Island

Wine & Spirits: Cashier Part Time

Women’s Resource Center: Director of Client Services

Wyndham Destinations: Guest Services Associate (Front Desk) – Club Wyndham Bay Voyage Inn