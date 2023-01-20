Castleton University has released its President’s List for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year, and Meghan Mureddu of Newport is among those on the list.

To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0 at the university, which is based in Castleton, Vermont.

According to Castleton University, Meghan is Majoring in Mathematics.

