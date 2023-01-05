Good afternoon everyone, it’s a cloudy day here in Newport with patchy fog and a slight chance of rain. The high for today is expected to be around 46 degrees with a north wind of around 8 mph.

Tonight, there is a chance of rain after 1 am, with patchy fog and a low of 38 degrees. The north wind will be 6 to 9 mph.

On Friday, we can expect rain, mainly before 3 pm, with patchy fog and a high of 41 degrees. The north wind will be 6 to 8 mph and we could see new precipitation amounts of between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

Friday night brings a slight chance of snow before 8 pm, with patchy fog before 9 pm and mostly cloudy conditions. The low for the night will be around 33 degrees, with a northwest wind of 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday will be partly sunny with patchy fog before 8 am and a high of 43 degrees. The west wind will be 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low of 27 degrees and a northwest wind of around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 37 degrees and a northwest wind of 5 to 8 mph, becoming calm in the afternoon. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 31 degrees and a light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Monday brings partly sunny conditions with a high of 43 degrees and a west wind of around 8 mph. Monday night will be mostly clear with a low of 32 degrees and a northwest wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 44 degrees and a northwest wind of around 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 34 degrees and a southwest wind of 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high of 44 degrees and a northwest wind of 6 to 11 mph. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 25 degrees and a northwest wind around 15 mph.

Finally, Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 36 degrees.

That’s all for the forecast today, stay tuned for updates, and stay safe out there.