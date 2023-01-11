A message from Newport Schools Superintendent, Colleen Burns Jermain, has announced that midterm exams for high school students will begin on January 27th, and that it’s time for families to take stock of their child’s academic progress and plan for the rest of the school year.

She also mentioned that elementary families should consider music selections for grade 5, and more information will be provided in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the school district is planning to develop a comprehensive education plan to address the impact of COVID-19 on students and staff, and the community is invited to participate in the planning process.