Newport is among the 5 most welcoming places to live/friendliest cities in the United States, according to a new report from StudyFinds.

Newport was ranked 2nd on the list with Honolulu, Hawaii at the top spot, New Orleans, Louisana at #3, Chattanooga, Tennesee at #4, and Asheville, North Carolina at #5.

What they had to say about Newport, Rhode Island.

Newport, Rhode Island is an island city that is home to rich history and beautiful coastlines. “Known for being a popular New England summer vacation spot, Newport tops the list of most welcoming places in the US. Travelers will enjoy the rich history that this island city has to offer between touring the stately Gilded Age mansions, visiting the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and listening to classic tunes at the world-famous Folk Festival,” writes Booking. The residents in this peaceful town are known to be the most welcoming, winning the top spot Booking’s list in 2021. “The winning place in America—Newport, Rhode Island—is set on Aquidneck Island, with a yacht-filled harbor, an oceanfront Cliff Walk trail, famed Gilded Age mansions and a rich maritime history,” writes Forbes.

To curate the list, StudyFinds used sources such as Conde Nast Traveler, Neighbor, Booking, Forbes, Travel + Leisure, Expedia, Next Vacay, My Move, Enjoy Travel, and MapQuest.

Madison, Wisconsin; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Rochester, New York; and Charleston, South Carolina were honorable mentions.

Read the full story here – Friendliest Cities In The USA: Top 5 Most Welcoming Places To Live, According To Experts