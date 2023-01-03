The Rhode Island General Assembly held its 2023-2024 term opening ceremony on Tuesday, January 3, with several new members being sworn into office. Eight new senators and 12 new representatives took the oath of office, administered by Rhode Island Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore.

Rep. Alex Finkelman (D-Dist. 74, Jamestown, Middletown) was formally sworn into office as the 2023-24 term of the Rhode Island General Assembly convened.

Representative Finkelman was one of 12 new members of the House of Representatives who took the oath of office, which was administered to all House members by Rhode Island’s Secretary of State, Gregg Amore.

The House of Representatives began its legislative year with the election of Rep. K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) as the Speaker of the House.

Born on February 13, 1986, Representative Finkelman is the Owner/President of The Egis Insurance Group, specializing in insurance, consulting, and employee benefits. Representative Finkelman previously served on the Jamestown Zoning Board.

Sen. Ujifusa graduated from Harvard College, B.A., magna cum laude, and from N.Y.U. School of Law, where she was an editor of the N.Y.U. Review of Law & Social Change and member of the Moot Court Board.

Beginning in 2016, Sen. Ujifusa served three terms on the Portsmouth Town Council, including as vice president of the council from 2018 to 2022.

Senator Lauria is a primary care nurse practitioner at Coastal Medical, where she serves as the first non-physician provider on the practice’s Board of Trustees. She served as chairwoman of the Barrington Democratic Town Committee from 2017 to 2023, is a member of Barrington’s Housing Board of Trustees and has served as a volunteer and advocate with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from University of Rhode Island, and is a graduate of St. Mary’s Bay View. She and her husband David have two children, Jacob and Maddie, both of whom are currently college students.

Representative Boylan is the director of operations for PacketLogix, and previously worked for many years as an environmental professional. Prior to her election to the House, she spent 10 years advocating for common sense gun laws and in 2018 served as member of the Working Group for Gun Safety.