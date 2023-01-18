Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Rhode Island from 1990 to 1999.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Cassandra
Cassandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “one who shines and excels over man”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 268
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,226 (#9 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #67
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 50,339
#49. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 269
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,226 (#9 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #60
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 55,687
#48. Michaela
Michaela is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 270
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 24 (#235 most common name, -91.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #130
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 23,082
#47. Katelyn
Katelyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 274
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#328 most common name, -96.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #62
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 52,797
#46. Sara
Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 54 (#150 most common name, -80.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,156
#45. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 287
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 35 (#200 (tie) most common name, -87.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,856
#44. Haley
Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 292
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 21 (#248 most common name, -92.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,181
#43. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 294
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#302 most common name, -95.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 67,231
#42. Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 305
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 28 (#220 (tie) most common name, -90.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 67,546
#41. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 307
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 657 (#4 most common name, +114.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #56
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,199
#40. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 309
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 657 (#4 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 65,330
#39. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 313
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 24 (#235 most common name, -92.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 86,515
#38. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 314
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15 (#288 (tie) most common name, -95.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,639
#37. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 315
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 400 (#8 most common name, +27.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,757
#36. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 322
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 299 (#14 most common name, -7.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,852
#35. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 322
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#302 most common name, -96.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,598
#34. Jenna
Jenna is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 325
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#224 most common name, -91.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #76
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 45,834
#33. Marissa
Marissa is a name of Latin origin meaning “of the sea”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 330
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#314 most common name, -96.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #63
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 51,192
#32. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 334
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 87 (#101 (tie) most common name, -74.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,425
#31. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 334
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#314 most common name, -96.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 89,967
#30. Chelsea
Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning “port for chalk”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 366
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#377 most common name, -98.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 84,777
#29. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 385
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 726 (#2 most common name, +88.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,895
#28. Julia
Julia is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 400
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 218 (#23 most common name, -45.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #55
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,937
#27. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 401
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#87 most common name, -75.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,188
#26. Kelsey
Kelsey is a name of English origin meaning “ship’s victory”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 418
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#314 most common name, -97.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 85,116
#25. Courtney
Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 432
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#377 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 113,278
#24. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 492
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#377 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,581
#23. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 497
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 86 (#105 most common name, -82.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 96,877
#22. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 498
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 123 (#69 most common name, -75.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 99,101
#21. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 499
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 16 (#280 most common name, -96.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,703
#20. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 511
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#119 most common name, -85.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,021
#19. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 520
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#302 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,360
#18. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 528
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 202 (#27 most common name, -61.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,797
#17. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 553
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 61 (#136 most common name, -89.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,249
#16. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 555
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#224 most common name, -95.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,144
#15. Brittany
Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 640
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#224 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,815
#14. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 642
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#254 most common name, -96.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,025
#13. Alexandra
Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 667
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 127 (#64 (tie) most common name, -81.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,793
#12. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 678
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 36 (#197 (tie) most common name, -94.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,578
#11. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 713
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 272 (#16 most common name, -61.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,669
#10. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 743
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 247 (#20 (tie) most common name, -66.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 117,463
#9. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 774
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#431 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,822
#8. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 800
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#194 (tie) most common name, -95.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,888
#7. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 859
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#260 most common name, -97.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 136,102
#6. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,007
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 130 (#61 (tie) most common name, -87.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,371
#5. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,033
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#377 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,101
#4. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,051
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 372 (#10 most common name, -64.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,240
#3. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,063
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 185 (#33 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,009
#2. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,077
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#232 most common name, -97.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,111
#1. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,159
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 106 (#80 most common name, -90.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,809
This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.
