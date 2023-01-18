Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Rhode Island from 1990 to 1999.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Cassandra

Cassandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “one who shines and excels over man”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 268

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,226 (#9 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #67

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 50,339

#49. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 269

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,226 (#9 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #60

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 55,687

#48. Michaela

Michaela is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 270

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 24 (#235 most common name, -91.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #130

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 23,082

#47. Katelyn

Katelyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 274

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#328 most common name, -96.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #62

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 52,797

#46. Sara

Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 54 (#150 most common name, -80.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,156

#45. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 287

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 35 (#200 (tie) most common name, -87.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,856

#44. Haley

Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 292

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 21 (#248 most common name, -92.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,181

#43. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 294

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#302 most common name, -95.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #49

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 67,231

#42. Kaitlyn

Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 305

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 28 (#220 (tie) most common name, -90.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 67,546

#41. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 307

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 657 (#4 most common name, +114.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #56

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,199

#40. Erin

Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 309

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 657 (#4 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 65,330

#39. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 313

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 24 (#235 most common name, -92.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 86,515

#38. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 314

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15 (#288 (tie) most common name, -95.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,639

#37. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 315

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 400 (#8 most common name, +27.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,757

#36. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 322

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 299 (#14 most common name, -7.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,852

#35. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 322

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#302 most common name, -96.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,598

#34. Jenna

Jenna is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 325

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#224 most common name, -91.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #76

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 45,834

#33. Marissa

Marissa is a name of Latin origin meaning “of the sea”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 330

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#314 most common name, -96.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #63

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 51,192

#32. Allison

Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 334

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 87 (#101 (tie) most common name, -74.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,425

#31. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 334

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#314 most common name, -96.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 89,967

#30. Chelsea

Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning “port for chalk”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 366

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#377 most common name, -98.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 84,777

#29. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 385

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 726 (#2 most common name, +88.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,895

#28. Julia

Julia is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 400

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 218 (#23 most common name, -45.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #55

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,937

#27. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 401

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#87 most common name, -75.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,188

#26. Kelsey

Kelsey is a name of English origin meaning “ship’s victory”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 418

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#314 most common name, -97.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 85,116

#25. Courtney

Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 432

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#377 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 113,278

#24. Danielle

Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 492

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#377 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,581

#23. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 497

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 86 (#105 most common name, -82.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 96,877

#22. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 498

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 123 (#69 most common name, -75.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 99,101

#21. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 499

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 16 (#280 most common name, -96.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,703

#20. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 511

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#119 most common name, -85.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,021

#19. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 520

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#302 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,360

#18. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 528

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 202 (#27 most common name, -61.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,797

#17. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 553

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 61 (#136 most common name, -89.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,249

#16. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 555

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#224 most common name, -95.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,144

#15. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 640

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#224 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,815

#14. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 642

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#254 most common name, -96.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,025

#13. Alexandra

Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 667

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 127 (#64 (tie) most common name, -81.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,793

#12. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 678

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 36 (#197 (tie) most common name, -94.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,578

#11. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 713

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 272 (#16 most common name, -61.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,669

#10. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 743

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 247 (#20 (tie) most common name, -66.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 117,463

#9. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 774

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#431 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,822

#8. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 800

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#194 (tie) most common name, -95.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,888

#7. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 859

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#260 most common name, -97.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 136,102

#6. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,007

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 130 (#61 (tie) most common name, -87.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,371

#5. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,033

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#377 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,101

#4. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,051

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 372 (#10 most common name, -64.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,240

#3. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,063

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 185 (#33 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,009

#2. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,077

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#232 most common name, -97.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,111

#1. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,159

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 106 (#80 most common name, -90.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,809

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

