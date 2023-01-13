Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Rhode Island using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 37 count sites in Rhode Island. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

Canva

#33. Sharp-shinned Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Idaho: 16%

— #2. Missouri: 7%

— #2. Kansas: 7%

— #2. Utah: 7%

— #5. Connecticut: 6%

Canva

#33. Northern Mockingbird (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 64%

— #2. South Carolina: 57%

— #3. Alabama: 53%

— #4. Georgia: 49%

— #5. Tennessee: 46%

Canva

#33. Eastern Towhee

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Tennessee: 37%

— #2. North Carolina: 34%

— #3. Georgia: 32%

— #4. Alabama: 25%

— #5. Mississippi: 18%

Canva

#32. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 1.71

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 73%

— #2. California: 69%

— #3. Arizona: 59%

— #4. New Mexico: 31%

— #5. Washington: 20%

Canva

#31. Common Grackle

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 1.97

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 29%

— #2. New Jersey: 27%

— #3. Delaware: 22%

— #4. Arkansas: 21%

— #5. Tennessee: 16%

Canva

#30. American Tree Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 2.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wisconsin: 32%

— #2. South Dakota: 24%

— #2. Michigan: 24%

— #4. Vermont: 23%

— #5. New York: 20%

Canva

#29. American Crow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 2.6

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 44%

— #2. Maine: 42%

— #2. Arkansas: 42%

— #4. Minnesota: 38%

— #5. Virginia: 32%

Canva

#28. Canada Goose

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 6.35

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 6%

— #2. Rhode Island: 3%

— #3. Georgia: 2%

— #3. Connecticut: 2%

— #3. Indiana: 2%

Canva

#26. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 5%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 18%

— #1. Oklahoma: 18%

— #3. Georgia: 15%

— #4. Virginia: 14%

— #5. Tennessee: 13%

Canva

#26. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 5%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 33%

— #2. Arizona: 24%

— #3. Kentucky: 21%

— #4. New Jersey: 20%

— #5. Illinois: 17%

Canva

#25. Pine Siskin

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 5%

– Average group size: 1.37

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 39%

— #2. Colorado: 16%

— #3. Arizona: 15%

— #4. Maine: 14%

— #5. Alabama: 10%

Canva

#24. Chipping Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 8%

– Average group size: 1.36

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 58%

— #2. Mississippi: 55%

— #2. South Carolina: 55%

— #4. North Carolina: 34%

— #5. Alabama: 33%

Canva

#23. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 8%

– Average group size: 1.76

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 35%

— #2. Mississippi: 27%

— #3. Colorado: 23%

— #4. Texas: 20%

— #5. Utah: 19%

Canva

#22. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 11%

– Average group size: 1.54

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 27%

— #2. Arkansas: 25%

— #2. Georgia: 25%

— #4. Missouri: 23%

— #5. North Carolina: 22%

Canva

#21. Eastern Bluebird

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 11%

– Average group size: 1.66

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 67%

— #2. North Carolina: 63%

— #3. South Carolina: 60%

— #4. Mississippi: 55%

— #5. Virginia: 50%

Canva

#20. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 14%

– Average group size: 1.25

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 71%

— #2. Alaska: 61%

— #3. Washington: 50%

— #4. Wisconsin: 48%

— #4. Michigan: 48%

Canva

#19. American Robin

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 14%

– Average group size: 2.08

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 47%

— #2. Tennessee: 41%

— #2. North Carolina: 41%

— #4. Washington: 39%

— #4. New Mexico: 39%

Canva

#18. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 32%

– Average group size: 1.32

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 72%

— #2. Colorado: 67%

— #3. Washington: 65%

— #4. Oregon: 62%

— #5. Nevada: 53%

Canva

#17. European Starling

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 32%

– Average group size: 3.28

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Indiana: 74%

— #2. Kentucky: 69%

— #3. Ohio: 67%

— #4. Delaware: 64%

— #5. Missouri: 56%

Canva

#16. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 35%

– Average group size: 1.42

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 57%

— #2. Kentucky: 54%

— #3. Oregon: 49%

— #4. West Virginia: 38%

— #4. Pennsylvania: 38%

Canva

#15. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 41%

– Average group size: 1.26

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 72%

— #2. Maine: 69%

— #3. New Hampshire: 63%

— #4. Minnesota: 62%

— #5. Connecticut: 61%

Canva

#14. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 43%

– Average group size: 2.95

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 79%

— #2. Missouri: 76%

— #3. Wisconsin: 75%

— #3. Arkansas: 75%

— #5. Maine: 74%

Canva

#13. Red-bellied Woodpecker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 49%

– Average group size: 1.11

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 87%

— #2. Ohio: 81%

— #3. Connecticut: 80%

— #4. Kentucky: 79%

— #5. Indiana: 78%

Canva

#12. House Finch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 49%

– Average group size: 3.72

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 91%

— #2. Kentucky: 87%

— #3. Colorado: 86%

— #3. New Mexico: 86%

— #3. Indiana: 86%

Canva

#11. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 51%

– Average group size: 1.97

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 79%

— #2. Maryland: 74%

— #3. New Jersey: 70%

— #4. Virginia: 68%

— #5. Delaware: 67%

Canva

#10. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 59%

– Average group size: 5.13

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 91%

— #2. Illinois: 87%

— #2. Nebraska: 87%

— #4. Indiana: 80%

— #5. Ohio: 79%

Canva

#9. Carolina Wren

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 62%

– Average group size: 1.14

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 84%

— #1. South Carolina: 84%

— #3. Georgia: 81%

— #4. Alabama: 80%

— #5. Virginia: 79%

Canva

#8. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 68%

– Average group size: 1.52

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 87%

— #2. West Virginia: 85%

— #3. Connecticut: 84%

— #3. Vermont: 84%

— #5. Massachusetts: 83%

Canva

#7. Blue Jay

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 76%

– Average group size: 2.65

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 87%

— #2. Indiana: 83%

— #3. Ohio: 82%

— #4. Iowa: 81%

— #5. New Jersey: 80%

Canva

#6. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 76%

– Average group size: 4.64

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 87%

— #1. Kentucky: 87%

— #3. New Jersey: 86%

— #4. Mississippi: 82%

— #4. Indiana: 82%

Canva

#5. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 78%

– Average group size: 1.57

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 92%

— #2. Connecticut: 91%

— #2. Minnesota: 91%

— #4. Massachusetts: 90%

— #5. Iowa: 88%

Canva

#4. Northern Cardinal

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 81%

– Average group size: 2.21

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 100%

— #2. Arkansas: 96%

— #2. Missouri: 96%

— #4. Maryland: 94%

— #5. Tennessee: 93%

Canva

#3. Tufted Titmouse

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 81%

– Average group size: 2.71

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 100%

— #2. Connecticut: 92%

— #3. North Carolina: 90%

— #3. Georgia: 90%

— #5. Massachusetts: 89%

Canva

#2. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 86%

– Average group size: 2.58

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 98%

— #2. Maine: 96%

— #2. Massachusetts: 96%

— #4. Minnesota: 95%

— #4. Connecticut: 95%

Canva

#1. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 86%

– Average group size: 3.81

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 97%

— #2. Washington: 95%

— #2. Oregon: 95%

— #4. Missouri: 92%

— #4. Delaware: 92%

