This weekend, the weather in Newport, Rhode Island is expected to be a mix of rain, snow, and clouds.

Tonight, there is a 40% chance of rain showers before 7 pm, followed by a chance of snow showers. Skies will be cloudy, with a low of around 31 degrees. The wind will be blowing from the north at 3 to 6 mph. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

On Saturday, mostly cloudy skies are expected, with a high near 38 degrees. The north wind will be blowing at 7 to 10 mph. Saturday night will bring partly cloudy skies, with a low of around 26 degrees and light, variable wind.

On Sunday, there is a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 5 pm. Skies will be cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. The wind will be blowing from the south at 6 to 13 mph. Sunday night is expected to bring rain, mainly after 7 pm. The rain could be heavy at times, with a low of around 39 degrees. The southeast wind will be blowing at 10 to 16 mph and the chance of precipitation is 100%.

Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast and pack accordingly for any outdoor plans this weekend.