This week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week is Dee-Dee, a 1-year-3-month-old female German Shepherd mix who is available for adoption from the Potter League for Animals in Middletown. Despite being a “tripod”, Dee-Dee is a lively and energetic pup who loves going for walks in the woods and trips to the beach.

Dee-Dee is a friendly and outgoing dog who gets along well with other animals, including cats and dogs, according to the Potter League for Animals. She is also great with kids who are old enough to understand how to interact respectfully with her. Her unique three-legged condition does not slow her down in any way, and she continues to live her life to the fullest.

If you are looking for a new companion and think Dee-Dee might be the right fit for you, fill out an application at www.potterleague.org and stop by the Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet her.

If you have any questions about Dee-Dee, you can call the Potter League for Animals at (401) 846-8276.