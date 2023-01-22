Having previously defined what Self-care is, what does a self-care practice looks like. Each person is unique and their self-care practice is going to be different. It will encompass actions that are specific to the individual but all practices will share several characteristics.

The practice of practice is about intentionally and consistently doing a set or series of things that produce the desired outcome… But what would or could a routine look like? There are many different ways to do Self-care, and what works for one person may not work for another. However, some examples of Self-care practices include:

Good hygiene: Take regular showers or baths, brushing your teeth, and keeping your body clean.

Eating a healthy diet: Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, choosing whole foods over processed foods, and limiting intake of sugar and caffeine.

Getting regular exercise: Go for a walk or run, joining a gym, or participating in a sport or fitness class.

Getting enough sleep: Set a regular sleep schedule, avoid screens for at least an hour before bedtime and creating a comfortable sleep environment.

Mindfulness: Meditation yoga, or journaling to help stay present and focused in the present moment.

Connecting with others: Spend time with friends and family, join a support group, or reach out to a therapist or counselor.

Taking time for hobbies and interests: read, listen to music, garden, or things that bring joy and relaxation.

Keeping a positive attitude: Surround yourself with positive people, practice gratitude, and seek out the good in difficult situations.

Managing stress: Learn stress-management techniques such as deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, visualization and time management.

Caring for spiritual well-being: participate in religious practices or ceremonies, prayer, or spending time in nature, these will help you feel more grounded and connected to something greater than yourself.

It’s important to remember that self-care is not selfish, it is an essential part that allows needs to be met making way for better productivity and daily function. It is also important to note that self-care is not a one-time thing, but rather a consistent and ongoing effort to prioritize well-being. Allow time each day, with the intention of self care, to maintain a happy, healthy and fulfilled lifestyle.

Jerry Frear is a highly experienced transformation coach, executive coach, and business coach. With over 30 years of experience as a pastor and digital marketer, Jerry has a wealth of knowledge and expertise to draw upon in his coaching practice. He is dedicated to helping people become their best selves, and believes that there is always something to do every day to become better. If you have any questions or would like to connect with Jerry, email him at jerry@jerryfrear.com or visit his website at www.jerryfrear.com.