Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week, January 9 – 13, 2023.

Senate names new committee chairs

Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence)

announced the new committee chairs for the 2023-24 term. They are Sen. Louis P.

DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Newport, Tiverton, Little Compton), Finance

Committee; Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown), Judiciary

Committee; Sen. Alana DiMario (D-Dist. 36, North Kingstown, Narragansett, New

Shoreham), Environment and Agriculture Committee; and Sen. Mark P. McKenney

(D-Dist. 30, Warwick), Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight Committee.

New senators given committee assignments

Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence)

announced the committee assignments for the new senators who were elected in

November. They include Sen. Robert Britto (D-Dist. 18, East Providence,

Pawtucket), Sen. Anthony P. DeLuca II (R-Dist. 29, Warwick), Sen. Victoria Gu (DDist. 38, Charlestown, Westerly, South Kingstown), Sen. Matthew L. LaMountain

(D-Dist. 31, Warwick, Cranston), Sen. Pamela J. Lauria (D-Dist. 32, Barrington,

Bristol, East Providence), Sen. Mark P. McKenney (D-Dist. 30, Warwick), Sen.

David P. Tikoian (D-Dist. 22, Smithfield, Lincoln, North Providence) and Sen. Linda

L. Ujifusa (D-Dist. 11, Portsmouth, Bristol).

Senators elected, appointed to leadership positions

Sen. Hanna M. Gallo (D-Dist. 27, Cranston, West Warwick) was elected president

pro tempore of the Senate, where she will be responsible for presiding over the Senate

in the absence of the president. Sen. Roger A. Picard (D-Dist. 20, Woonsocket,

Cumberland) was elected deputy president pro tempore. Senate President Dominick J.

Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence) appointed Sen. John Burke (DDist. 9 West Warwick) to serve as a deputy majority leader.

Sen. Valverde introduces Equality in Abortion Coverage Act

Sen. Bridget Valverde (D-Dist. 35, East Greenwich, North Kingstown, South

Kingstown) has introduced the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act to ensure that

individuals on Medicaid and state health insurance plans have coverage for abortion

procedures. The House companion bill (2023-H 5006) was introduced by House

Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian (D-Dist. 63, East Providence).

Rep. O’Brien, President Ruggerio introduce lead pipe replacement bill

Rep. William W. O’Brien (D-Dist. 54, North Providence) and Senate President

Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence) introduced

legislation (2023-H 5007, 2023-S 0002) to address lead pipes in Rhode Island’s water

supply system. The Lead Poisoning Prevention Act would create a lead water supply

replacement program for both public and private service lines, with a requirement that

all affected lines are replaced within 10 years.

Senate Finance Committee reviews ARPA spending

The Senate Finance Committee received an update from the governor’s

administration on previously authorized federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)

State Fiscal Recovery Fund (SFRF) programs and appropriations. The committee

heard testimony from the R.I. Pandemic Recovery Office and the Executive Office of

Commerce.

Pell Bridge ramp signs improve following Rep. Carson’s request

One day after Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) hand-delivered a letter to

the Department of Transportation seeking better signage and communication about

the ongoing Pell Bridge ramp realignment project, new signs went up clarifying the

temporary traffic patterns. When the ramps were rerouted for the major construction

project in December, a lack of signs resulted in many drivers accidentally crossing the

bridge and others struggling to find their way to it, snarling traffic on the main route

connecting Newport to the mainland.

Housing panel hears United Way plan to speed affordable housing creation

The same week that the state’s first Housing Secretary Josh Saal resigned amid

3 – 3 -criticism of slow implementation of new housing programs, the Special Commission

to Study the Low and Moderate Income Housing Act, led by Rep. June S. Speakman

(D-Dist. 68, Warren, Bristol), met with United Way of Rhode Island leaders to hear

their proposals to encourage swifter affordable housing development.

Ackerman, Goodwin honored by Cancer Action Network, Brown Cancer Center

The American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network and Brown University’s

Legoretta Cancer Center have honored Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin

(D-Dist. 1, Providence) and House Deputy Majority Whip Mia A. Ackerman (D-Dist.

45, Cumberland, Lincoln) for their legislative contributions to cancer prevention and

treatment.

Representatives join together to condemn antisemitism, racism

House Deputy Majority Whip Mia A. Ackerman (D-Dist. 45, Cumberland, Lincoln)

introduced a resolution (2023-H 5031) urging all Rhode Islanders to join together to

strongly condemn antisemitism. Rep. Raymond A. Hull (D-Dist. 6 Providence, North

Providence) introduced a resolution (2023-H 5066) commemorating the life and work

of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The resolutions come as incidents of antisemitism

are on the rise in Rhode Island and nationally, and as the country is set to celebrate

King’s birthday on Monday

For more information on any of these items visit http://www.rilegislature.gov/pressrelease