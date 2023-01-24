The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Gale Watch for Narragansett Bay and Boston Harbor, beginning Wednesday evening and lasting through Friday morning. In addition, a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until 7 AM EST this morning.

Gale Watch

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 337 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023 ANZ230-236-242145- /O.CON.KBOX.SC.Y.0010.000000T0000Z-230124T1200Z/ /O.NEW.KBOX.GL.A.0005.230126T0000Z-230127T1200Z/ Boston Harbor-Narragansett Bay- 337 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 3 to 5 feet. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 4 to 7 feet possible. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Boston Harbor. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Narragansett Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM EST this morning. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.