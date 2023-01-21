Three legendary musicians came together for a special show at the Casino Theatre in Newport, RI Friday night January 20 before a near-sellout crowd.

The power trio of Chris Spedding, Tony Garnier, and Anton Fig rocked hard through a 90+ minute set of Spedding’s original music along with a few covers. Highlights included Spedding’s #1 hit “Motorbikin’,” the Garland Jeffreys classic “Wild in the Streets,” and a funky crowd-pleasing version of “Wild Thing.”

Friday’s show was a high-energy affair from three accomplished veterans still active on the music scene. Between the three of them, these guys have played with just about every rock and roll star of the past half-century. The band is only together for a few dates on this tour, click here for the full schedule.

Chris Spedding Trio (Photo: Ken Abrams)

