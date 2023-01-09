The City of Newport’s Waterfront Commission is set to hold its next meeting on January 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Surge Room at the Newport Public Library.

The agenda for the meeting includes a review and vote on the November meeting minutes, as well as an update on the Ocean Race, which is set to return to Newport in May 2023.

The Harbormaster will also give a report on a number of topics, including the Dinghy Dock application with the Coastal Resources Management Council, the proposed increases to mooring rates for 2024, and updates on commercial mooring transfers.

Additionally, the commission will receive an update on the Newport Transportation Plan and discuss the expansion of the NY Yacht Club and its impact on nearby moorings. The status of kayak racks and handicap access will also be discussed, as well as plans to increase boat ramp capacity at Fort Adams.

New business and the closing of the meeting will round out the agenda. The public is welcome to attend and participate in the meeting.

Full Agenda

City of Newport

Waterfront Commission Meeting

6:30, January 12, 2023, Newport Public Library

Surge Room, 300 Spring St., Newport, RI

Agenda

Open Meeting (Vote) Review and approve the November Meeting Minutes (Vote) Ocean Race Update May 2023 Harbormaster’s Report

a. Update on Dinghy Dock application with CRMC

b. Small Boating mooring field

c. Proposed Mooring rate increases for 2024

d. Update on commercial mooring transfers Update on Newport Transportation Plan NY Yacht Club Expansion and impact nearby moorings Update on Houseboats Status of Kayak Racks and handicap access Update on meeting with DEM on increasing boat ramp capacity at Ft. Adams New Business Close Meeting (Vote)