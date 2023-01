It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of December 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +8.4%% to $356,819. Data was available for 63 cities and towns in Providence.

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker

#30. Smithfield, RI

– 1-year price change: +$33,418 (+8.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$141,386 (+47.8%)

– Typical home value: $437,145 (#40 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#29. Rehoboth, MA

– 1-year price change: +$33,449 (+6.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$187,818 (+47.8%)

– Typical home value: $580,658 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#28. Berkley, MA

– 1-year price change: +$33,570 (+6.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$184,385 (+50.2%)

– Typical home value: $551,802 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#27. Greenville, RI

– 1-year price change: +$34,685 (+8.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$146,887 (+50.7%)

– Typical home value: $436,502 (#42 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#26. Easton, MA

– 1-year price change: +$35,031 (+6.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$190,579 (+44.7%)

– Typical home value: $616,867 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker

#25. Richmond, RI

– 1-year price change: +$35,542 (+8.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$155,741 (+52.4%)

– Typical home value: $453,175 (#36 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Westport, MA

– 1-year price change: +$35,737 (+6.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$179,402 (+45.4%)

– Typical home value: $574,960 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#23. Little Compton, RI

– 1-year price change: +$36,203 (+4.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$280,417 (+50.9%)

– Typical home value: $831,132 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Lincoln, RI

– 1-year price change: +$38,213 (+8.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$158,131 (+48.9%)

– Typical home value: $481,717 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. Scituate, RI

– 1-year price change: +$38,296 (+8.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$159,934 (+50.8%)

– Typical home value: $474,738 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Closest national parks to Providence

Stacker

#20. Westerly, RI

– 1-year price change: +$39,705 (+8.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$195,359 (+57.4%)

– Typical home value: $535,863 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. Mansfield, MA

– 1-year price change: +$39,941 (+6.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$194,657 (+44.4%)

– Typical home value: $633,139 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Exeter, RI

– 1-year price change: +$43,641 (+8.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$209,054 (+62.1%)

– Typical home value: $545,828 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. Foster, RI

– 1-year price change: +$47,019 (+11.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$175,081 (+58.1%)

– Typical home value: $476,236 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. North Kingstown, RI

– 1-year price change: +$47,236 (+9.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$196,971 (+55.1%)

– Typical home value: $554,538 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Providence

Stacker

#15. West Greenwich, RI

– 1-year price change: +$49,043 (+10.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$171,265 (+51.1%)

– Typical home value: $506,605 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Charlestown, RI

– 1-year price change: +$50,571 (+8.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$241,470 (+62.8%)

– Typical home value: $625,840 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Tiverton, RI

– 1-year price change: +$51,213 (+11.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$182,625 (+60.9%)

– Typical home value: $482,522 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. South Kingstown, RI

– 1-year price change: +$55,385 (+10.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$232,066 (+61.5%)

– Typical home value: $609,388 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Warren, RI

– 1-year price change: +$55,636 (+13.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$184,304 (+66.5%)

– Typical home value: $461,504 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Providence

Stacker

#10. Portsmouth, RI

– 1-year price change: +$56,054 (+10.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$223,590 (+58.1%)

– Typical home value: $608,265 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Kingston, RI

– 1-year price change: +$61,912 (+12.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$225,678 (+63.7%)

– Typical home value: $579,898 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Bristol, RI

– 1-year price change: +$62,536 (+13.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$206,459 (+64.8%)

– Typical home value: $524,991 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Jamestown, RI

– 1-year price change: +$64,356 (+7.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$342,235 (+55.8%)

– Typical home value: $955,795 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Newport, RI

– 1-year price change: +$67,102 (+9.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$295,642 (+61.4%)

– Typical home value: $776,944 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker

#5. Narragansett, RI

– 1-year price change: +$68,794 (+9.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$319,992 (+68.6%)

– Typical home value: $786,148 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. East Greenwich, RI

– 1-year price change: +$82,028 (+12.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$255,780 (+55.2%)

– Typical home value: $719,488 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Middletown, RI

– 1-year price change: +$82,805 (+14.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$264,069 (+64.7%)

– Typical home value: $671,936 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Barrington, RI

– 1-year price change: +$85,602 (+14.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$275,570 (+65.9%)

– Typical home value: $693,999 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. New Shoreham, RI

– 1-year price change: +$180,544 (+12.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$531,777 (+49.3%)

– Typical home value: $1,609,479 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor