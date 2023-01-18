The Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) recently announced Jonathan Miller, of Haverhill, MA, as Dean of Student Engagement.

As Dean of Student Engagement, CCRI says that Miller will serve as a member of the Student Affairs’ Leadership Team to provide leadership and support for all planning, staffing, educational, operational, facility, and budgetary aspects of Student Life, Athletics, and Student Government.

In addition, he will provide co-curricular, Academic/Career Pathways, and leadership development programs and services that improve the transition of students to and through CCRI with an emphasis on student persistence, retention, and graduation with the intent to reimagine the student experience and create a community of engaged learners with equity and inclusivity at the center of the work.

Dean Miller joins CCRI from Northern Essex Community College where he served as the Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs and later Dean of Students. There, he provided leadership and vision to all aspects of Student Life, Academic Coaching, and other student support systems in addition to his work in increasing student engagement programming and initiatives. He also served on the college’s COVID-19 Taskforce, the Deep Data Dive Team, Leading for Change, and the Center for Equity and Social Justice Steering Committee.

Prior to that, he served as the Dean of Students at Delta College in Michigan. In that role, he was the supervisor for Athletics, Student Activities, Multicultural Services, and Academic Career Services, among others, and participated in strategic planning and related institutional program development as a member of the President’s Executive Council. At Delta, he also managed the development of production of the college’s Student Handbook, which included overhauling student conduct policies and procedures.

Dean Miller served as the president of the Community College Student Life Association in 2015 and is currently a member of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators, the National Association for Campus Activities, and the American College Personnel Association.

He earned his Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies from The Pennsylvania State University in 2002, followed by a Master of Arts in Student Personnel from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania. Dean Miller is currently a Doctoral Candidate in Community College Leadership at Ferris State University in Michigan.