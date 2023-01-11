The Better Bay Alliance (BBA), a non-profit organization focused on making boating safer on Narragansett Bay, today announced that it will be offering a free 2- hour seminar on boating safety on January 31 from 7 to 9 pm at the Newport Yacht Club.

This seminar will be part of the Newport Yacht Club’s “2023 Season of Safety” Program.

Topics covered will include Rules of the Road, Aids to Navigation, Safety Topics, and local knowledge info related to Narragansett Bay.

VP of the BBA Dave Lussier said “We are thrilled to launch our educational seminar event at the Newport Yacht Club and hope to conduct many of these at other clubs and organizations around Rhode Island that have interest.”

The Seminar is free and open to the public. Space is limited and registration is required. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/safe-boating-seminar-tickets-502200694797