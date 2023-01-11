The Battle of Rhode Island Association (BoRIA) has announced a new partnership with The Redwood Library & Athenæum to document, tell and celebrate Rhode Island’s role in the Revolutionary War.

Dr. Benedict Leca, Executive Director of the Redwood Library & Athenæum, said that the partnership is an important effort in preserving Rhode Island’s history. He added, “in our initial project we will jointly be conducting research on Rev. Roderick Terry. He generously served as Board President of the Redwood for a decade, revitalized the Newport Historical Society, and saved the lands at Butts Hill Fort and Fort Barton”.

Burton Quist, Director at BoRIA, commented on the significance of the partnership, stating “It is significant that we have representation from this nationally recognized institution located in Newport that was a major center in the Revolutionary War”. The Redwood Library & Athenæum, established in 1747, is America’s first purpose-built library and the oldest continuously operating library in its original location. It’s also known as the only remaining secular public cultural institution in the country with an unbroken link to the colonial period and the Nation’s founding.

The Battle of Rhode Island Association is a non-profit organization committed to raising awareness of Rhode Island’s role in the War for Independence. Donations can be made payable to “BoRIA” at PO Box 626, Portsmouth, Rhode Island 02871.