Meet your new best friend, The Grey One– this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

Maya is a female Domestic Shorthair, approximately six years old.

Here’s what Potter League had to say about The Grey One;

“Does the name “The Grey One” spark questions of enigmatic mystery? This sweet handsome boy has been through some life experiences, some of them outdoors. While we don’t know much more than that about him, we do know that we’re loving getting to know him. His little mouth and the rest of his facial features are almost cartoon-like, and he is simply adorable. He is a little shy and fearful, so adopters should expect for it to take some time for him to be out and about and feel his most comfortable self in a home. The Grey One would love to meet you! If you would like to do just that, stop by our Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet him at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI”.

If you think The Grey One might be the perfect fit for your home, visit the Potter League Adoption Center in Middletown to meet her in person, or give the Potter League a call at (401) 846-8276 for more information.

Don’t miss out on the chance to bring this loveable kitty into your life.