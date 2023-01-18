Meet your new best friend, Kitty– this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

Kitty is a male Domestic Shorthair, approximately eight-years-old.

Here’s what Potter League had to say about Kitty;

“Kitty is the name and big purrs are my game! I am a very handsome man always dressed impeccably in my tuxedo. I am declawed so my tuxedo never has a snag on it, but as perfect as I sound I do have asthma which means I have an inhaler twice a day just like people we might just have the same prescription! I do take the inhaler very well and it only takes minutes and I prefer I/D dry food I really enjoy eating when I have company with me. Please fill out an adoption profile on line or in person and come and see me Kitty – Mr. Kitty”

If you think Kitty might be the perfect fit for your home, visit the Potter League Adoption Center in Middletown to meet her in person, or give the Potter League a call at (401) 846-8276 for more information.

Don’t miss out on the chance to bring this loveable kitty into your life.