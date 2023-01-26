Meet your new best friend, Jake – this week’s Adoptable Cat of The Week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Jake is a 10-year and 7-month-old male Domestic Shorthair/Mix.

“Jake is a shy but sweet gentleman. He really loves a nice window to look out where he can stretch and relax to his heart’s desire,” the Potter League shares about Jake on its website. “Jake would prefer to be the sole pet in the home, to soak in all the attention for his gorgeous self! If you would like to meet Jake, fill out an application and drop by the Animal Care Center today”!

For more information about Jake, call Potter League for Animals at (401) 846-8276. You can view all of the great animals that are available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals here.