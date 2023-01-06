The weather forecast for this weekend is looking mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon and a chance of rain before 8pm tonight. Patchy fog is also expected before 8pm tonight. Highs will be around 43 degrees with a low tonight of around 34 degrees. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 43 degrees and a low of 28 degrees on Saturday night.

National Weather Service Detailed Forecast

This Afternoon

Rain likely. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 43. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight

A chance of rain before 8pm. Patchy fog before 8pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind around 14 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.