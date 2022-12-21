The Wilbury Theatre Group is presenting the Rhode Island premiere of “We’re Gonna Die” by Young Jean Lee, directed by Marcel A. Mascaro, from January 19 to February 12, 2023.

The production, which features live music and immersive storytelling, takes audiences on a journey through the ups and downs of life and ultimately arrives at a place of hope and acceptance. Tickets for all performances are available through the Wilbury Theatre Group’s Name-Your-Price model, ranging from $5 to $55, and can be purchased at thewilburygroup.org/were-gonna-die.

In this Obie Award-winning piece, Lee combines elements of concert, stand-up comedy, and theatre to explore the one thing that everyone has in common: death. “We’re Gonna Die” has been praised by The New York Times as “sly, weird, and thoroughly winning,” with TimeOut New York calling it “enormously touching.” This production marks the directorial debut of Marcel A. Mascaro with the Wilbury Theatre Group, and features performances by Helena Tafuri, Chazz Bruce, Jose Docen, and Teddy Lytle.

The Wilbury Theatre Group’s production of “We’re Gonna Die” is made possible through a generous donation from the Florence Family Fund. It features light design by Alexander Sprague, set design by Al Forgione, stage management by Gavin DiFranco, and front of house management by Christine Treglia. The playwright, Young Jean Lee, has been described as “the most adventurous downtown playwright of her generation” by The New York Times and has received numerous awards and grants, including two OBIE Awards, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and a Doris Duke Artist Award.